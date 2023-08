A gas leak forced the closure of businesses Thursday morning at Colony Plaza.

Dunkin Donuts and Aspen Dental were closed after an inspector from The Villages Public Safety Department discovered the problem at the dental office.

Dunkin Donuts, which is next door to the dental office, was allowed to reopen at about 10 a.m.

A plumbing truck was parked mid-morning outside the dental office. A door at the office was propped open and patients were not being seen.