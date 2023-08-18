Best Buy Geek Squad manager nabbed on possession of child pornography

A Best Buy Geek Squad manager has been arrested on 25 charges of possession of child pornography.

David Frisby, 37, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody this past week and booked at the Lake County Jail. He remains free on $137,000 bond.

The investigation began when Adobe Systems Incorporated submitted a tip in January to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding files reportedly uploaded by Frisby. The files showed images of very young girls having sex with adult males.

A subpoena was obtained for the Comcast Cable account at Frisby’s home at 603 Bidwell St. The subpoena led to the discovery of more files, intermingled with Frisby’s family photos.

During the investigation, a detective with the Fruitland Park Police Department learned that Frisby was employed as the Geek Squad manager at Best Buy in Lady Lake.

“This leads you affiant to believe that David is very familiar with computers, software, data entry, technology repair, cell phones, and use of other electric devices,” the detective wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.