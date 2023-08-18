83.8 F
The Villages
Friday, August 18, 2023
By Staff Report
David Carr, 87, from The Villages, FL, passed away on August 2, 2023 after a brief illness.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 26 at 1pm at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral home in the Buffalo Ridge area of The Villages.

David was born in Winchester, MA to Franklin and Dorothy Carr on November 11, 1935. He attended Brookline High School, and married the love of his life, Barbara A. Godfrey, in Brookline, MA on November 12, 1955. He graduated from Northeastern University in 1974 attending school after work for 13 years. He worked for Charlestown Savings Bank, renamed New World Bank, from 1964 until 1994. He was the President of the Everett Co-operative Bank from 1995 until his retirement in 2001, when David and Barbara moved to the Villages.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his sister Deborah Gardiner, his brother, Robert Carr and his parents.

David is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Julie (Beaudet), grandsons Peter and Benjamin of West Linn Oregon, and son Richard, daughter-in-law Susan (Hiller), and granddaughters Alyssa and Lindsay of The Villages, Florida.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cornerstone Hospice at 888-411-5472, or Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative Care and click on “Donate”.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at The Villages Regional Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice for the love and caring of their father.

