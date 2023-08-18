James M. Harris

James M. (Hutch) Harris passed away peacefully with family members at Cornerstone Hospice Facility in The Villages on August 2, 2023 at the age of 89.

He was born on Jan.19,1934 in Iron Mtn. Michigan, where he grew up and lived most of his life. Two years after graduating he married his highschool sweetheart, Diane Derk,and moved to California. They returned to Iron Mountain after 2 years so Jim could join his father in the family owned truck maintenance and repair service, Hutch Motors.When his father passed away suddenly in 1965 Jim took over the business and was later joined by his son Tim. When a fire destroyed the building in 1987 he retired. His son relocated the business across the street and still runs it to this day.

Jim enjoyed hunting and the social life of camp. He owned a camp on the Sturgeon River that he and his son spent many months remodeling and upgrading. He spent many seasons there with friends and family. He was a skillful card player and always willing to make a bet. He was also quite adept at distracting opponents with his detailed story telling. He could entertain for hours with stories of people,places and events of earlier days in Iron Mtn. He was also a long time member of Pine Grove Country Club and enjoyed the competition and socialization of golf throughout his life. In his early days he also built several buildings that provided locations for several small businesses over the years.

Like many fellow Boomers he began to winter in Florida and eventually moved permanently to The Villages. He and Diane continued to enjoy golf and the many activities and social life there. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Harris and Emma (Carbonelli) Harris, his sisters and brother-in-laws, June and Jack Rahoi, Beverly and Ben Rossato.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Diane, who was the true love of his life and a constant source of support and encouragement throughout his life till the end. He is also survived by his four children, Wendy (Gary) Roberts, Tim (Nannette) Harris,Lynn (Terry) Kruser, and Betsy Egeler, as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the personnel at Cornerstone Hospice for their compassionate care in Jim’s final days.

A private family service will be held at a later date.