By Staff Report
Deborah S. Giovanardi (Debbie), age 69, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, while under the care of hospice. She was born and raised in San Diego, California.

Debbie married the love of her life, Al in 1974. She started work as a secretary for San Diego County, until they relocated to Michigan where she and Al planted roots, raised their family and had a successful dental practice. She retired to The Villages where she loved playing golf, water volleyball, mahjong and enjoyed knitting.

She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, Alessandro “Al” Giovanardi; daughters, Nicole (Jeff) Kucab and Jacqueline (Tom) Zelasney; their families with 4 grandchildren; 2 brothers, Hal and Donn; and a sister Kay.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lou and Etta Todus.

She touched many lives with her bright smile, unwavering kindness and open heart. A celebration of her life will be held in Michigan at a later date.

