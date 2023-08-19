James Donald Hickman, 89, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:10 pm.

He was born in Black Oak, Arkansas on November 3, 1933. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Era’s. After retirement from the military he became a businessman in South Florida as the owner and operator of A Advanced Fire & Safety in Miami, FL., and mortgage financing. James was also active in the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge and an Aerial club. He loved to be on the water and was an avid offshore fisherman.

James was preceded in passing by his parents Winfred and Clara Hickman, his brothers Bob and Larry (Butch) Hickman, his sisters Sandy, Linda and Shelby, and his daughter Joy Dee Rotherham.

James is survived by his loving wife Zona Hickman. Together they had 4 children, Don, Pam, Ken and Joy who brought them the blessing of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.