92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 19, 2023
type here...

James Donald Hickman

By Staff Report
James Donald Hickman
James Donald Hickman

James Donald Hickman, 89, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 12:10 pm.

He was born in Black Oak, Arkansas on November 3, 1933. He served 20 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Era’s. After retirement from the military he became a businessman in South Florida as the owner and operator of A Advanced Fire & Safety in Miami, FL., and mortgage financing. James was also active in the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge and an Aerial club. He loved to be on the water and was an avid offshore fisherman.

James was preceded in passing by his parents Winfred and Clara Hickman, his brothers Bob and Larry (Butch) Hickman, his sisters Sandy, Linda and Shelby, and his daughter Joy Dee Rotherham.

James is survived by his loving wife Zona Hickman. Together they had 4 children, Don, Pam, Ken and Joy who brought them the blessing of 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has really gone downhill!

A Village of Glenbrook resident describes a recent event that has led her to conclude that The Villages has really gone downhill!

Buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that buyers deserve to know if properties are out of compliance.

Thanks for the chuckle!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident got a good chuckle out of recent Letter to the Editor. She is grateful to the author of the letter.

I’d vote for Biden over Trump even with his flaws

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says he’d vote for President Biden over former President Trump, even with his flaws.

The little white cross can divide and conquer

A Villager who works as a mediator chimes in on the little white cross controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos