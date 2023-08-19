Mildred Ellen Higgins

92.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By Staff Report
The Villages FL. – Mildred (Millie) E. Higgins, 86, died August 12, 2023, at Sumter Place in The Villages.

She was born in Hermon Maine, April 20 th , 1937, and was the daughter of Pearly and Francis Duplisea.

Mildred was married for 60 years to Richard L (Dick) Higgins, who predeceased her in 2016. Surviving are her beloved sons, Steve R Higgins (Cindy), Jim A Higgins of the Villages Florida and Robert M Higgins (Justine) of Nashua NH. Grandchildren Gregory, Benjamin and Alex of Raleigh North Carolina and Geffory of Nashua New Hampshire.

Mildred enjoyed 25 years of living in The Villages making new friends, reconnecting with old ones and taking advantage of all the amenities. She loved golfing followed by a long leisurely lunch with “her ladies.” Mildred and Dick traveled all over the world, but she had a great fondness for the U.K. and its history. She loved studying the British Monarchy and visiting all the historical places. When she wasn’t traveling, she enjoyed reading mystery novels and preparing food for the Terra Del Sol neighborhood block parties. Mildred was a devoted wife and mother. She was a friend to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

