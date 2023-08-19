87.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Publix puts up signs limiting pets in all its stores

By Staff Report

Tired of seeing Villagers bringing their pets into Publix grocery stores?

Those days may be over.

Publix has put up new signs at its more than 1,300 stores indicating that service animals – only – are allowed inside. That includes the 876 Publix stores in Florida.

Publix points out that under federal law, service animals are dogs or miniature horses trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. Non-service animals are not allowed in grocery stores by the FDA, Publix contends.

A sign at Publix at Spanish Springs indicates that pets are not allowed in the store
A sign at Publix at La Plaza Grande in The Villages indicates that pets are not allowed in the store.

Emotional support pets are not permitted in Publix.

“Misrepresenting your pet as a service animal negatively impacts the quality of life and independence for service animal users,” Publix said in a sign posted at the door.

The signs are new, but the policy is not new. However, the new signs appear to be evidence that Publix is ready to rein in the number of shoppers bringing their pets to the store.

In 2018, this sign at Publix offered guidance about dogs in its stores.

Of course, the big question is enforcement. Many complained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Publix put up signs indicating customers were to wear masks, but there was little enforcement of the policy.

Do you think it’s time to stop bringing dogs into grocery stores? Share your feelings at letters@villages-news.com.

