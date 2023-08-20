Joseph E. Williams, age 80, died Sunday August 6, 2023.

Beloved husband of 48 years to Lynda L. Williams, father of Joseph E., Jr. (deceased). He moved to The Villages in 2005 from Pittsburgh, PA. Joe loved golf, gardening, Pittsburgh sports teams and he was an Army Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents Grant T. and Theresa L. Williams, siblings Shirley O’Connor, Grant T. Williams and Anthony W. Williams. He was loved by his nephews and nieces – Grant and Deb Williams of Myrtle Beach, SC, Donald and Stephanie O’Connor of McKinney, TX and Colleen and Mike Anderson of Carlsbad, CA and his many friends.

Per Joe’s wishes there will be no funeral service.