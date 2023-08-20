Robert Stroup

Robert “Bob” Stroup, age 71, passed away on August 11, 2023 in The Villages where he resided.

Son of the late John F and Mildred (Reisch) Stroup. Survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Donna M. His loving children, Robert (Kristen), Katie Lynn Stroup, both of New Jersey. Stepdaughter Stacey (Charles) Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. His devoted brothers, Joseph (Andrea), John (Lee) and George (Fran). His cherished grandchildren Kaylee, Bobby, Ryan Stroup and Jackson, Monroe and Amelia Fitzpatrick.

Robert loved to golf, watching the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies play. Spending time with family and his dogs was also a favorite pastime.