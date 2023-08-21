88.6 F
The Villages
Monday, August 21, 2023
Wildwood woman arrested on felony warrant in theft at Walmart

By Staff Report
A Wildwood woman has been arrested on a felony warrant in connection with a theft case at Walmart.

Elizabeth Ann Anklam, 28, was taken into custody on Sunday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Anklam and 23-year-old Estrella Oquendo of Tampa went to the store on Bahai Avenue in Ocala on Aug. 1, according to arrest reports from the sheriff’s office. Both women loaded up their shopping carts with merchandise and pushed them out the door without paying for the items. Aklam had $898 worth of merchandise and Oquendo had $1,391 worth of items.

They were confronted by a loss prevention officer and both women fled on foot. The incident was captured on video surveillance. The images helped identify the women as suspects. In particular. Oquendo had a distinct tattoo of a lion head which was visible in the surveillance.

Deputies found the women Sunday at a residence in Ocklawaha.

Due to the amount of merchandise stolen, both women are facing felony charges of theft. Both were booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond each.

