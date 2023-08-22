89.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Homes in The Villages under boil order after routine flushing goes awry

By David Towns

Twenty homes in The Villages were placed under a boil order after routine flushing went awry.

The crew from Jacobs was working in the Village of St. James.

A crew from Jacobs was working Tuesday afternoon in the area of Intrepid Terrace in the Village of St. James when residents reported experiencing a sharp drop in their water pressure. The crew apparently had some type of malfunction and had trouble shutting off the water.

Jacobs workers were busy Tuesday afternoon in the Village of St. James.

Notices were delivered to the 20 homes impacted, indicating that a precautionary boil order would be in place for a two-day sampling period. Residents have been advised to boil their water or use bottled water as an alternative.

