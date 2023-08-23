87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
type here...

Garbage collection rates rising for residents and businesses in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

Wildwood residents and businesses will face higher garbage collection costs under a five-year contract extension with Waste Management, which is based in the city.

Residents will pay $19.98 monthly beginning Oct. 1 in the last year of the company’s current contract. The fee will rise to $21.25 in October 2024.

After that, general manager Doug McCoy said fees will resume their connection to increases in the consumer price index, currently at 1.8 percent a year.

McCoy said the company needs to raise the maximum allowed annual increases to 6 percent from the current ceiling of 4 percent.

Fees for businesses will go up to $6.33 per cubic yard from the current $4.03 by 2025. The cost of dumpster roll off collections will rise to $340.80 per haul plus disposal from the current $332.16.

McCoy said commercial rates have risen an average of 1.1 percent per year since Waste Management began providing the Wildwood service in 2010.

“I’ve had very few complaints since Waste Management began picking up the refuse,” said Mayor Ed Wolf.

The city used to provide its own garbage collection.

McCoy said higher costs are driving the increases.

Wages for drivers and technicians are up 25 percent due to the need to recruit employees and fuel costs have risen 62 percent year over year. Higher steel costs boosted the price of collection vehicles by 30 percent. The cost of plastic 65-gallon carts is 51 percent higher while front-load containers cost 88 percent more.

Despite the increases, McCoy said Wildwood’s rates will remain less expensive than nearby cities.

In Fruitland Park, residents pay $31.80 monthly for garbage collection and commercial dumpster rates are $9.27 per cubic yard.

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Thank you to those who have contributed to Maui relief

A Villager who recently asked for support for the people of Maui is grateful for the donations that have poured in. But there’s more to do.

Please stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident implores a fellow Villager to “stop drinking the spiked Kool-Aid.”

Will the testimony shake the MAGA faithful?

A reader from Tavares quotes a grand juror from Georgia and wonders what it will take to convince the MAGA faithful of the truth.

Why should there be restrictions on political flags?

A Village of Sanibel resident contends there should be no restriction on political flags in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are we better off with a bumbling president?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident asks if we are we better off with a bumbling president.

Photos