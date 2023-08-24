Jay E. Algire

October 31, 1934 – August 12, 2023

Jay E. Algire was born on October 31, 1934, in Fredericktown, Ohio to John and Zola Algire.

Jay served in the Navy-USNR Branch of Service, his rank was Airman, (AN), from 1955 to 1959. Stationed at Mayport NAS, located in Jacksonville, FL on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, (CVA-42).

Character of Service – Honorable, Commandant, FOURTH Naval District. Active service, Norfolk, Virginia where his duty was Fuel System Maintenance Man, (in air transport).

Jay married his beloved soulmate, Jeanne C. George, on Sept 11, 1959. Along with 4 beautiful daughters they moved from Ohio to Dallas, TX in 1963. Jay and Jeanne both worked for Braniff Airlines. Later Jay worked and retired from Haliburton, (formerly Otis Engineering), after several years as a Machinist running a lathe machine and a programmer.

In 2004, Jay and Jeanne retired to The Villages, FL and enjoyed the sunshine state with family and friends. Jay’s hobbies included; dancing, bowling, hunting, golfing, bird watching, and his love of all sports, especially football and NASCAR.

In 2012, Jay moved to Groveland, FL with his daughter and son-in-law, and was active in daily living. Jay was loved by all who knew him and a wonderful father to his four girls.Jay passed away to his forever life on Saturday, August 12, 2023, with his daughter, Renee, and Dan Goodwin, (son-in-law), by his side.

Jay is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne, his parents, brother, and sister, as well as his beloved granddaughter.

Those left to cherish his memories include his 4 Daughters: Cheryl Close (Van) of Copper Canyon, TX Dawn Duncan (Dennis) of Las Cruces, NM; Renee Goodwin (Dan) of Groveland, FL Marla Bell (Mike) of Aubrey, TX; 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren

The Committal Service will be held on; Monday, September 11, 2023 @ 11:00 am located at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513. Please arrive by 10:45 am

The family would like you to join them for Jay’s Celebration of Life held in the evening at 5:30 PM, located at Dan and Renee’s home: 6620 Lake Arthur Rd Groveland, FL 34736.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Jay’s granddaughter to The Vanessa Dawn Close Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Lewisville Education Foundation 400 W Main St Lewisville, TX 75057, or Animal Companions of Las Cruces, (animalcompanionsoflascruces.org), founded by one of Jay’s daughters, Dr. Dawn Duncan.