Heavily intoxicated woman needs medical attention after winding up in ditch

A heavily intoxicated woman needed medical attention after winding up in a ditch.

The boyfriend of 32-year-old Sylvia Hernandez of Fruitland Park said she had attempted to get out of their moving vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Hernandez, who was heavily intoxicated and either fell or jumped from the vehicle, told police she did not think her boyfriend loved her anymore. Police later learned that the couple had been involved in an altercation, started by Hernandez, that was videotaped by her boyfriend’s mother.

Hernandez was arrested on a charge of battery, but due to her intoxication level, injuries that may have been suffered in her fall from the vehicle and an irregular heartbeat, she was transported by Lake EMS to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Once she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.