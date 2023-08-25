Ronald Meredith, 85, of Lady Lake, FL passed away August 13, 2023 at The Villages Regional Hospital. Ron was surrounded by his two sisters, JoAnn (Jim) Wickham and Jackie (Joe) Weinberg.

Ron was preceded in death by his mother Cecile, father Cecil and sister Sandy.

He was married for 43 years to Dottie Breddemann Meredith (deceased) and they had two daughters – Margo Campbell of San Antonio, Texas and Diana (Lawrence) Westmoreland of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also had two granddaughters Ericka Westmoreland and Chelsea Gonzales, as well as two great granddaughters Olivia Morseon and Dylan Gonzales.

Ron served in the US Navy from 1955-1963 where he “saw the world.” Upon his return, he worked for General Motors in Lansing, MI for 36 years. In 2002 he moved to Florida where he lived in Fruitland Park then Lady Lake. Ron loved watching most sports, especially NASCAR and football.

Ron was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Per his request, there will be no funeral services. His ashes will be buried with his wife in Lansing Michigan.