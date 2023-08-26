88.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Eager crafters head to new Hobby Lobby store in The Villages

By Staff Report

The new Hobby Lobby store opened Friday at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The Villages store is Hobby Lobby’s 56th location in Florida and joins more than 900 Hobby Lobby stores across the nation.

The new Hobby Lobby store has opened at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Sondra Jeffries is the store manager of the 55,000 square-foot retail facility located at 3835 Wedgewood Lane.

Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com.

