James Horace Hynes Jr.

James “Jim” Horace Hynes, Jr. was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on October 3, 1949, to James “Jimmy” Hynes and Elizabeth Gebelin Hynes.

He attended St. Joseph Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis, MO, and Louisiana School for the Deaf in Baton Rouge. He furthered his studies in Washington, D.C., receiving a bachelor’s degree from Gallaudet College (now Gallaudet University) and a master’s degree from American University. In 1987, he married Maureen O’Grady, his beloved wife of nearly 20 years and mother of his two children. Jim and his family lived in Bowie, MD. Maureen Hynes succumbed to breast cancer on May 22, 2007.

Jim worked at the Model Secondary School for the Deaf (MSSD) for over 37 years until he retired to The Villages, FL, in 2014, where he passed away on July 6, 2023. Jim never met a stranger. He exuded warmth, love and kindness. His charming personality and sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As an avid golfer, he was an accomplished player in his own right. He served the National Deaf Golf Association as its Executive Director and founded the United States Deaf Golf Association (USDGA) so the U.S. Deaf golfers would be able to compete in the World Deaf Golf Championships in 1995. While leading USDGA, he went on to become Vice President and Board Member for the World Deaf Golf Federation from 1996-2006. He was inducted into the USDGA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Maureen, and his sister Kenny Hynes of The Villages, FL. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Hynes Butler (Garrett) and granddaughter Colette Butler of Baton Rouge, LA; his son Joel “Jeb” Hynes of Denver, CO; sisters Mary Anne Hynes Frenzel (Michael) and Juliette Hynes (Vernon Smith); brother Joseph Hynes (Elaine); and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his companion Randi Pakula of The Villages, FL.

Jim was buried at a private service in Roselawn Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the USDGA, 1794 Black Stone Pl, The Villages, FL 32163-2582