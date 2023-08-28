87.2 F
The Villages
Monday, August 28, 2023
Governor warns Idalia will have ‘major impact’ on Florida

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis has warned that Idalia will have a “major impact” on Florida.

The governor offered an update Monday morning on Idalia, which could hit Florida as a Category 3 Hurricane.

“This is going to be a major impact,” the governor warned. “This is going to be a major hurricane.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Monday morning on Idalia.

He said that models show that Idalia will hit Florida somewhere between “north of Tampa and Tallahassee.”

He said Idalia will hit early Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of linemen are being staged ahead of the storm and will be sent to impacted areas once the storm clears.

“These linemen will be ready to go,” DeSantis said.

He also warned that evacuation orders will likely be issued.

“Heed the directives from your local officials,” DeSantis said. “You gotta do what you have to do to protect your family.”

He said evacuation orders could extend along the Gulf coast, fromManatee County up through Big Bend.

“You don’t need to leave the state. You basically need to go 10 miles – to a shelter to a hotel to a friend’s house,” DeSantis said.

During the press conference, Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie also warned of possible tornadic activity associated with Idalia.

