Most pools open, but two still closed in The Villages

Most pools in The Villages have reopened in the wake of Hurricane Idalia, but two still remain closed for further inspections.

On Thursday afternoon, The Villages District Government announced that the majority of pools in The Villages have reopened, including all the family pools and adult pools.

All sports pools have also reopened, with the exception of the pools at Savannah Sports Pool (1545 Buena Vista Blvd,) and Spanish Moss (3225 Spanish Moss Way), according to the district.

The District is warning residents to refrain from entering those facilities until they have been cleared and opened by The Villages Public Safety Department and District staff.

Although recreation centers have reopened, swimming pools must undergo additional health and safety inspections before they can be reopened.

The District also says that Community Watch began reinstalling gate arms at unstaffed gates last night, and that this morning, patrol drivers began reinstalling gate arms at staffed gates.