88.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, August 31, 2023
type here...

Stanton A. Layo

By Staff Report
Stanton A. Layo
Stanton A. Layo

With heavy hearts the family of Stanton A. Layo announce his passing on August 24th 2023 in The Villages Florida after a brief battle with cancer. Stan was 85 years old.

Stan was a retired Executive Vice President of a pharmaceutical Corporation Kinney Rexall Drug Incorporated and had a long and successful career, after retirement he had a full life of traveling golfing dining out and socializing with friends and family. His love for automobiles was his hobby also he was blessed with many friends whose hearts he touched.

He is survived by two loving daughters Lorilyn Brown and Patricia Layo; his grandson Damon Layo-Machowicz (US Navy) and spouse Allyniese. Also surviving are three brothers, Gerald, Kenneth, and Bernard; along with many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned for this time, however a private celebration of life will be planned.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Adult kids living with parents in The Villages have become a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident contends that adult kids living with their parents in The Villages have become a problem.

Letter got it right on President Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident applauds another letter writer who offered an opinion about President Trump.

I will boycott Publix over decision on dogs

A reader from Aventura, in a Letter to the Editor, says she will boycott Publix over its decision on dogs.

Texas passed a great law cracking down on uninsured motorists

A former Texan who moved to Florida contends that the Lone Star State has passed a great law with regard to uninsured motorists. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos