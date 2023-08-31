With heavy hearts the family of Stanton A. Layo announce his passing on August 24th 2023 in The Villages Florida after a brief battle with cancer. Stan was 85 years old.

Stan was a retired Executive Vice President of a pharmaceutical Corporation Kinney Rexall Drug Incorporated and had a long and successful career, after retirement he had a full life of traveling golfing dining out and socializing with friends and family. His love for automobiles was his hobby also he was blessed with many friends whose hearts he touched.

He is survived by two loving daughters Lorilyn Brown and Patricia Layo; his grandson Damon Layo-Machowicz (US Navy) and spouse Allyniese. Also surviving are three brothers, Gerald, Kenneth, and Bernard; along with many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned for this time, however a private celebration of life will be planned.