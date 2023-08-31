Woman caught with meth in stolen vehicle at local 7-Eleven

A 43-year-old woman wanted for violating probation due to child neglect was arrested after deputies found her with methamphetamine in a stolen vehicle parked at a local 7-Eleven.

On Wednesday, August 23, at around 11:12 p.m., deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office observed a black, 2012 Chevrolet Cruz parked at a gas pump at the 7-Eleven located at 2058 US Hwy 27/441 in Fruitland Park.

According to an LCSO arrest report, a deputy recognized the vehicle because it had been reported stolen earlier during the deputy’s shift.

The deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Crystal Gayle Gordon and her brother, as they sat in the front seats. Both parties were removed from the vehicle as the officer confirmed his suspicions by running the tag, the report said.

While on scene, a K9 unit arrived and commenced a free-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle. A positive alert near the driver’s side door led to a search being conducted on the vehicle.

During their search, officers found a green microfiber towel jammed below the steering wheel in direct reach of the driver. Inside were two glass smoking devices known to be used for the consumption of narcotics, the report stated.

In addition to the glass smoking devices, a plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance was found.

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Gordon, who is a Texas native, was subsequently arrested for violating her probation.

In addition to her previous charges, she now faces additional charges of grand theft auto, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Lake County Jail with bond set at $5,000.