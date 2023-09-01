90.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 1, 2023
Jay Leno returning to The Villages for two shows

By Jeremiah Delgado

A critically-acclaimed late-night television host will return to the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center for two shows next month.

Jay Leno will take the stage at The Sharon on October 20 for two shows at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Leno rocketed to stardom as the host of The Tonight Show in 1992. He maintained that post for nearly three decades before moving on to other projects.

That includes Jay Leno’s Garage, which wrapped its 7-season run in 2022. That series still runs in syndication on CNBC, with video clips of episodes published on YouTube every Monday.

Leno last visited The Villages in 2019 to perform at The Sharon, which is located at 1051 Main Street in Spanish Springs Town Square. About an hour into Leno’s show, a technical glitch made for a memorable moment with the audience.

Tickets for the show start at $120, or $100 for an obstructed view. For more information on the show, or to purchase tickets, visit the Jay Leno event page through The Villages Entertainment website.

