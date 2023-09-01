Sarah Beaubien Jackson of The Villages, Florida passed away August 25, 2023. She was born in Rochester, Michigan on May 15, 1962, to James and Rosemary Jackson.

Sarah was an operations manager at Florida Blue in Jacksonville, Florida. In her 25 years there, she formed deep friendships and was an inspirational leader to her team.

After retiring, she moved to The Villages, where she enjoyed playing golf, going to church, and making memories with her friends.

There was nothing more important to Sarah than her faith and her family. She attended The Father’s House in Leesburg, where she deepened her relationships with God and with her neighbors.

Sarah preserved her mother’s memory through the songs they sang together. She frequently shared stories of childhood adventures with her siblings in their Rochester home. She remained great friends with her ex-husband. She loved her children more than almost anything, and she was thrilled to experience the life-changing joy of being a grandmother.

Sarah was predeceased by her father James Jackson; mother Rosemary Jackson; and sister Jennifer Halbach. She was survived by her brother James Jackson Jr.; sisters Carol Banks (Tom) and Lindsay Williams; ex-husband Michael Meirow (Kim); son Jordan Meirow (Lisa); daughter Eden Garnett (Nick); and the cutest little grandson Griffin Meirow.

There will be a memorial on Tuesday, September 12th at 11 a.m. at The Father’s House. 2301 South Street, Leesburg, FL 34748.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sarah’s name can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care in Jacksonville.