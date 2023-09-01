Summerfield mother arrested for ‘wailing’ on daughter

A Summerfield mother was arrested after admitting to “wailing” on her daughter for hitting a bedroom door.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an undisclosed residence at around 12:48 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an arrest report.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the female juvenile victim that she and 40-year-old Joanna Darcy McKinley were in a physical altercation. The victim stated that she went into McKinley’s bedroom to wake her up and pulled the blanket off her in the process.

McKinley then pushed the victim out of the bedroom and shut the door.

The victim began hitting the door, to which McKinley opened the door and began hitting her. She sustained a scratch on her upper chest area from the incident, the report said.

During an interview with McKinley, she confirmed the victim’s account of the incident. She advised that she thought the door was going to come off the hinges when the victim was banging on it.

McKinley stated that she opened the door and “began wailing on her” to try and discipline the victim. She also admitted to holding the victim down and placing her in a headlock, according to the report.

McKinley was arrested on a charge of cruelty towards a child without great bodily harm. She was transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was released after posting $5,000 bond.