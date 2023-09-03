89.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 3, 2023
type here...

Lake Miona Recreation Center will be closed for reflooring

By Staff Report

The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for reflooring Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Oct. 9. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at 352-430-2950.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Emotional support pets create health and safety problems at grocery stores

In a letter to the editor, an Arizona woman refutes another letter about boycotting Publix over its pet policy, stating it is a health and safety hazard to allow pets at grocery stores.

Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says that Donald Trump would still be president had he kept his ego in check.

Photos