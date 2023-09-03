Lake Miona Recreation Center will be closed for reflooring

The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for reflooring Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Oct. 9. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at 352-430-2950.
The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities will be closed for reflooring Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Oct. 9. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Lake Miona Recreation Center at 352-430-2950.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.