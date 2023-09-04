82.3 F
Monday, September 4, 2023
By Staff Report
On August 30th 2023, Anthony Carrieri went on to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his bride Sarah of 72 years, just ten months prior.

Anthony was born on June 8th in the year 1931, in Elmont, L.I., resided in Seaford LI.,before moving to Margate, Fl., then to The Villages., in the year 2007. Anthony was an active member of the Oxford Assembly of God Church here in The Villages. He was a masonry contractor by trade, and his work was impeccable and admired by many.

He spent his time serving as lieutenant in the Wantagh, Long Island fire department.

Anthony was survived by his daughters, Sharon (Phil), Greco, Lois Chiarantonta, Darlene (Frank) Beck.

He was also extremely proud of his grandchildren, Philip (Joanne) Greco, Anthony (Adrienne) Greco.

Nicole (Tommy) Chiarantona, Richie Chiarantona, Lauren (Alex) Chiarantona, Lindsay (Rob) Chiarantona, Brittany (Josh) Beck.

Anthony was also blessed by many great grandchildren, Sydney, Victoria (Charlie) Cook. Blake, Gianna, Savannah, Sydney, Isabella, Jaxson, Toby and Paige.

Viewing to be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages on Thursday September 7th, from 12 to 4 with services to be held be held between 1 and 2pm.

His final place of rest will be held at Boca Raton Mausoleum on Friday, Sept. 8th @ 2:00pm; @ 451 SW 4th Ave, In Boca Raton – He will be reunited with the love of his life, Sarah.

