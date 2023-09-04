Kedoura Piligian Safford

Kedoura (Kay) Victoria Deyirmenjian Piligian Safford, of Summerfield, FL, long time resident of West Springfield, MA, passed away peacefully, after a short illness Saturday, August 26, in Woodstock GA.

She was born March 18, 1931 in Schenectady, NY. and was the daughter of Victoria (Boyajian) and Vahram. She was raised in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, NYC with her brother sister. Her parents, victims of the Turkish genocide which took place just after the turn of the century, were strong Christians and raised the family with deep ties to the church. Her formative years were spent in school, church and socializing in the NYC Armenian circles.

After graduating high school in San Diego, CA, she returned to New York where she worked in Manhattan as a secretary. In 1957 she met and married Sarkis Piligian of Springfield, MA. They moved into their house on Gooseberry Rd. West Springfield, where over the next 35 years, she raised their 2 children.

Family and church were always at the heart of Kay’s life and activities. She was a voracious reader her entire life. She and her business partner owned and operated The Bookrack in 3 locations during the late 70’s through the 80’s. She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in West Springfield and Grace Church in Springfield for many years. She was fierce in her devotion to the Lord and was someone many turned to for unconditional support, counseling and understanding when needed. She was truly an amazing friend to all she met. She was, above all, the best mother and grandmother and she took great pride in her family.

After the death of her first husband, she met and married Donald Safford in 1999. They moved to Florida in 2005 where they lived many happy years until Donalds passing last year. Her last year was spent in Woodstock, GA where she received loving care and support from her son, daughter-in-law and grandson until her passing.

She leaves behind her son, Harry (Piligian), his wife Aime, and grandson Michael of Woodstock, GA, her daughter Gloria (Brewer), her husband Thomas and grandson, Daniel (Curley) of Massachusetts.