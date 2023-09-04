84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 4, 2023
type here...

Morse family member’s home sells for $2.45 million at compound

By Staff Report

A member of the Morse family sold her home at the family’s compound for $2.45 million after it was listed for sale earlier this Spring.

Whitney Morse, the daughter of Mark Morse, sold her home at 260 Oak Hammock Path for $2.45 million on Aug. 25, according to Sumter County property records. The home was co-owned by her husband, Jason Goedken.

Whitney Morse
Whitney Morse

According to the online listing, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is currently under contract, but is accepting backup offers.

The 3,716-square-foot, single-story home is located on a 10-acre lot, just north of County Road 466. It was built in 2022.

The home, which has no homeowners association fees, has an “abundance of luxurious features and impressive modern style,” according to Listing Agent Jenn Carlisle of LPT Realty Inc.

Whitney Morse has listed this home at the Morse compound for $2.9 million
Whitney Morse has sold her home for $2.45 million

A large circular driveway leads up to the home, with a facade that features a modern combination of wood and stone. 

In addition to a large, gourmet kitchen with ample counter space, Scandinavian style wall-to-wall wood cabinets, and a walk-in pantry, a massive great room and vaulted ceilings provide for ample space that is filled with natural light. 

The home has a very open feel to it.
The former Morse-owned home has a very open feel to it.
Large outdoor space at Whitney Morse's former home
Large outdoor space at Whitney Morse’s former home

Morse works as the artistic director of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and its sister space, The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Stop complaining about the noise!

A Village of Summerhill resident has heard the complaints about the noise about football games, pickleball and polo. She offers some advice. Read her Letter to the Editor.

It may be time to remove your hearing aid

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Southwood Villas contends it may be time for some Villagers to remove their hearing aides.

Problem of adult children in The Villages like chicken-or-egg riddle

A snowbird who is a loyal reader up north takes on the author of a previous Letter to the Editor complaining about adult children living with their parents in The Villages.

Here comes Biden with our grandchildren’s credit card

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident was appalled to see President Biden show up in Florida ready to spend our grandchildren’s money to bolster his re-election chances.

Americans must stand up to Trump

A reader from Eustis, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Americans must stand up to former President Trump, who deliberately lied about voter fraud.

Photos