Morse family member’s home sells for $2.45 million at compound

A member of the Morse family sold her home at the family’s compound for $2.45 million after it was listed for sale earlier this Spring.

Whitney Morse, the daughter of Mark Morse, sold her home at 260 Oak Hammock Path for $2.45 million on Aug. 25, according to Sumter County property records. The home was co-owned by her husband, Jason Goedken.

According to the online listing, the 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is currently under contract, but is accepting backup offers.

The 3,716-square-foot, single-story home is located on a 10-acre lot, just north of County Road 466. It was built in 2022.

The home, which has no homeowners association fees, has an “abundance of luxurious features and impressive modern style,” according to Listing Agent Jenn Carlisle of LPT Realty Inc.

A large circular driveway leads up to the home, with a facade that features a modern combination of wood and stone.

In addition to a large, gourmet kitchen with ample counter space, Scandinavian style wall-to-wall wood cabinets, and a walk-in pantry, a massive great room and vaulted ceilings provide for ample space that is filled with natural light.

Morse works as the artistic director of The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center and its sister space, The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol.