Mark Guy Merola Sr., 72 yrs. old of Oxford, FL, formally from The Villages, FL, passed away on Aug. 22nd, 2023.

Mark was born in West Hartford, CT and resided in North Haven, CT for most of his life. He graduated from Chesire Academy for high school and attended St. Micheal’s college for a year in Vermont and graduated with an associate degree in sports medicine from Quinnipiac University.

Mark married Janice Ann Parillo Merola on May 17th, 1974, in New Haven, CT at St. Bernadette Church. He owned his own business for 30 years in food wholesale and tobacco products, DeVito Bros., In North Haven, CT. He umpired softball for the greater New Haven area, he was in zoning/boarding for North Haven, CT, he was an athletic trainer for Quinnipiac University basketball team and New Haven blades, when the blades moved to Springfield, Mass.

Mark was also a member of the Elks club, Wallingford Country Club, and New Haven Country Club for many years. Mark enjoyed playing golf and being surrounded by all his buddies afterwards. He ran the Exconn’s golf group in The Villages, FL for 16 yrs and played with the Critters golf group in The Villages, FL for over 8 yrs. Mark loved every minute of it.

He is survived by mother, Pearl Knop Merola, wife Janice Ann Parillo Merola, son Mark G Merola Jr, and daughter Kimberly Ann Merola. He is preceded in death by Father Gaetano Merola.

Mark was a wonderful husband, son, and father. He was hardworking and provided for his family and loved ones. Mark loved life and the people who surrounded him. We will always remember the great memories we had with him and will remember all the love he had for us. He will be greatly missed not only by family but everyone that he was around and knew. Fly high and we will always love you and be in our hearts. Until we meet again!

Services will be held at Baldwin Brothers in Spanish Springs, 1008 Bichara Blvd., The Villages, FL on Sept. 14th, 2023 at 10am and celebration of life will be held at Red Sauce, 1000 Canal Street, The Villages, FL at 1pm.