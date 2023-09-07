93.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Jennie Cacace
Jennie Cacace, 91, of The Villages passed away on September 1, 2023. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 13, 1931.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years, Mario. Jennie leaves behind her four children and their spouses: Mario (Michele), Dorothy (Tom), Richard (Barbara), John (Karen); as well as her 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

There will be a visitation/wake at the Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, FL on Sunday, September 10th from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm and a funeral mass at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages on Monday, September 11 at 8:30 am.

