Thursday, September 7, 2023
By Staff Report
Margaret J. Baines, 83, of The Villages, FL passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023. She was born October 14, 1939, in Marshall, VA to Walter Charles and Mary Ruth (nee Kitts) Jenkins.

Mrs. Baines retired after 35 years as a Budget Analyst with US Government. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, traveling and collecting Longaberger Baskets.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Eugene and sister, Bonnie Milbourne.

Survivors include son, Donald Baines of Appomattox, VA; daughter and her husband, Doris & Jim Fenner of Wildwood; sister, Hilda Moxley; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service 11:00 AM Friday, September 8, 2023, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Margaret’s name, can be made to the American Heart Assoc. https://www.heart.org/

