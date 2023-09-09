It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Francis “Frank” Maguire, a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather. Born on October 17, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, to his parents Evelyn and Michael Maguire, Frank peacefully left this world on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the age of 76. Frank resided in The Villages, Florida, where he could often be found enjoying a run, walking his dog, or on the golf course with friends.

Frank embarked on a path of service early in life, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps and valiantly serving his country during the Vietnam War. His dedication and courage during those tumultuous times were a testament to his character and a source of pride for his family. Upon returning from military service, Frank completed his college education and graduated from Towson State College in Maryland. Frank continued his commitment to public service, becoming a respected member of the Baltimore Police Department.

In the subsequent years, Frank transitioned into the corporate world, where he worked for AT&T in Corporate Security for many years, bringing the same discipline and dedication that marked his military and law enforcement careers. Frank was an avid runner and athlete throughout his adult years. His dedication to health and physical fitness was an inspiration to many, and his unwavering spirit serves as an enduring example to his family and friends.

Frank Maguire is survived by his wife, Donna Maguire, with whom he shared 34 years of love and partnership. He leaves behind two loving daughters, Colleen Whiteside and Erin Edwards, and stepson Tate Davidson; along with their spouses Steven Whiteside, Joshua Edwards, and Julie Davidson; and seven adoring grandchildren; all of whom will continue to cherish his memory and the values he instilled in them.

He is also survived by his four siblings, Michael Maguire, James Maguire, Daniel Maguire, and Patricia Icenroad, along with their spouses, who shared in the joy of Frank’s life and will carry his memory forward with love and pride.

A celebration of Frank Maguire’s life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in Baltimore, Maryland, where family and friends will come together to honor the remarkable life of a man who made a profound impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A second service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in The Villages, Florida, where those within his Florida community can join together to remember and honor him.

Frank Maguire’s legacy of service, dedication, and love will forever remain in the hearts of those he touched, and his memory will continue to inspire us all to live our lives with purpose and commitment. May his memory be a source of comfort and strength to us all.

In lieu of flowers the family ask if you could donate to The Pat Tillman Foundation at