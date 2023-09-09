Resident sues The Villages claiming she was pushed down stairs during tree lighting ceremony

A resident of the Village of DeSoto has sued The Villages and alleges that she was severely injured after she was “intentionally” pushed while ascending stairs during a tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing.

Nancy Bergeron and her husband, Armand, filed the lawsuit in the Circuit Court of the Fifth Judicial Circuit for Sumter County earlier this year against multiple organizations that represent The Villages, including The Villages Operating Company and The Villages of Lake-Sumter, Inc.

According to the complaint, on November 27, 2021, the Bergeron were attending a tree lighting event at Lake Sumter Landing.

While at the event, Bergeron allegedly approached a set of stairs to go to her seat and, while she was ascending the stairs, she was “intentionally grabbed and/or pushed from behind by an unknown person,” according to the complaint.

After she was pushed, Bergeron allegedly fell down the stairs, “resulting in severe injuries.”

The complaint accuses each defendant of one count of negligence.

In addition to the four counts of negligence, the complaint also includes a claim by Mr. Bergeron of “loss of consortium,” stating that he “has suffered and will continue to suffer in the future” from a loss of “affection” and “conjugal fellowship.”

In June, attorneys for Bergeron filed a notice of withdrawal in order to remove her claim for “loss of earnings and ability to earn money.”

On Aug. 25, attorney Jonathan N. Zaifert of Caglianone, Miller, & Zaifert, P.A., filed a notice of production on behalf of The Villages to subpoena documents and records from medical organizations involved in the care of Bergeron, as well as The Villages Fire Rescue and multiple pharmacies.