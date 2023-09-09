Stephen Terwilleger, 69, of The Villages, passed away on September 6th, 2023 in the Village of Belleair.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, 12 September, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Wedgwood Lane, the Villages. There will be a Celebration of Life event on Sunday, October 22nd, details to be published at a later date.

Stephen was born in Ashland Kentucky to George and Kathryn Terwilleger on December 3rd, 1953. He attended School in Waldwick, New Jersey. He married Marsha Sears on May 7th, 1978 in Blairstown, New Jersey. He attended Northland College in Wisconsin followed by Marshall University, West Virginia. He worked for Nabisco for 35 years starting a shift supervisor in Fairlawn Bakery and finishing as Senior Manager in Operations at East Hanover New Jersey Headquarters. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was a long standing member of the Johnsonburg Gun Club in Johnsonburg, New Jersey, and part of numerous golf groups here in The Villages over the years.

Stephen is survived by his wife Marsha, his son Mark and his wife Holly, His two brothers Alan and David, and their two wives Carol and Christine and his three grandchildren Harper, Hudson, and Jackson.

The Family of Stephen would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and request that in leu of flowers, they make a donation to the Parkinson’s Foundation and/or the Michael J Fox Foundation in his memory.