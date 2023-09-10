Amanda Kay Brooks a much loved and admired mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on August 28, 2023. Amanda was born January 23, 1938 to parents Nellie and Eulas Murphy in McCormick South Carolina. Amanda was the 2nd oldest of five siblings Eulas Murphy, Oscar Murphy, Nancy Murphy, and Odessa Pizzaro. Amanda was a proud graduate of Mims High School in South Carolina. Shortly after graduation Amanda moved up north to Ohio and then New York City to find work. During this period Amanda would marry and raise 2 children in NYC and Long Island NY.

While working as a teachers assistant in NYC in the late 60’s and early 70’s Amanda became interested in becoming a school teacher. During that time Amanda took an active part in the many NYC picket lines and boycotts for equal rights. The enactment of Civil Rights laws resulted in expanded opportunities for Amanda that came in the offer of free college credits for African American residents throughout NYC’s University and College system. Amanda often spoke proudly of how she and her young friends seized upon these offers that would later lead her to achieving a 4 year college degree from Dowling College in Oakdale NY in 1973. Amanda then went on to complete a Masters degree from Adelphi University in Garden City NY in 1976. These educational achievements allowed Amanda to expand on her professional teaching skills leading to a long and very productive 29 year career as a beloved teacher and educator.

Amanda’s professional career as an educator began in the early 70’s with the NYC school system and would continue on through to the Brentwood Long Island NY school district in the mid 70’s until her retirement in 1999. Amanda would buy her first suburban Long Island home in Wyandanch NY in 1976. Amanda had a passion for nature and loved spending long hours working in a vegetable garden and planting flowers all around the yard.

In the late seventies Amanda became a member of the Bethesda Seventh day Adventist SDA church in Amityville NY and joined the church choir until she relocated to Spartanburg SC in 2002. Amanda loved and cherished the many relationships formed as she worshipped at the Spartanburg SDA Church for the next 20 years. Amanda loved to sing and spent many years singing praises to our Lord and Savior as a member of the Bethesda SDA church choir. Upon relocating to the Villages Florida in late October 2022 she enjoyed worshipping and fellowship at the Lady Lake SDA Church.

Amanda is survived by Nancy Murphy sister; Jeffery Murphy son and his wife Stephanie Murphy daughter in law; and Vincent Brooks son. Damone Murphy grandson and Janelle O’Brien granddaughter; Great grandchildren including Elijah, Prince, Noah, Eliana, and Chayil. Amanda also leaves behind many cousins, friends and family members living in the Villages Florida, New York, North Carolina, Spartanburg SC and McCormick SC.