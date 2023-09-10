Sharon Kay Springfield, 74, of Wildwood, Florida passed away in Tampa, Florida on September 05, 2023.

She was born in Thayer, Missouri on April 17, 1949, to Albert and Alta Springfield. Sharon was a faithful Pentecostal. She loved the flea market and had a booth in both the Webster and Bevilles Corner flea markets. She was also the owner of the Shabby Hen Antique Store, which had two locations in Dade City and Webster, Florida.

She is survived by her daughter: Laura Heath of Sumterville, Florida; son: Timothy Dixon of Ocala, Florida; 1 grandchild; 2 great grandchildren; sister: Louise Wright of Fort Payne, Alabama; brother: Roy Springfield (Janet) of Indiana. She is preceded in death by parents: Albert and Alta Springfield and son: Gary Dixon.

A service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 11:30 am at Garden of Memories in Webster, Florida. A visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00 am at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida.