Alan Michael Goldberg, 79, passed away in The Villages, FL on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023.

Alan was born February 15th, 1944, in Manhattan, NY to his parents Jerome and Florence Goldberg. He would enlist in the United States Army and later worked as a dress manufacturer. In Montreal, Canada he would marry the love of his life, Marlene. The two would spend the next 56 years together.

Over his years, Alan would move from Manhattan to Long Island. When married they lived in Queens, then New Jersey before finding his way to South Florida and finally The Villages, FL.

As an avid reader, he enjoyed books regarding history and was a known stamp collector. He also loved model trains and was himself in fact, the president of The Villages Railroad Historical Society.

Alan is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; his daughters, Sari Flanigan and Cori Gustman (Brett); brother-in-law Harvey Shuter of Toronto Canada; nephews, Bret and Bryan Hellmers; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

At the family’s request, those who would like can make donations to Chabad Lubavitch of Ocala, The Villages and Tri County in Alan’s name.