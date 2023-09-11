Anthony Walter Rubacha, 79, of Wildwood, passed away on Sept. 7th, 2023, of heart disease. Anthony was born in Manchester, CT on 3/17/44 and moved to Florida in 1998 where he had resided until present.

Anthony leaves behind his beloved wife Ann Rubacha of 25 years and his fur baby Tango; 3 brothers: Dennis, Walter, and Rene and 2 sisters: Debra and Mary; son Anthony Jr. and 4 daughters Vicki, Lori, Kim, and Cindy. Tony was also blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

Tony’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 @11 am at First Christian Church – Disciples at Wildwood 6900 Co Rd 468, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.