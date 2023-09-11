92.5 F
The Villages
Monday, September 11, 2023
By Staff Report
Anthony Walter Rubacha, 79, of Wildwood, passed away on Sept. 7th, 2023, of heart disease. Anthony was born in Manchester, CT on 3/17/44 and moved to Florida in 1998 where he had resided until present.

Anthony leaves behind his beloved wife Ann Rubacha of 25 years and his fur baby Tango; 3 brothers: Dennis, Walter, and Rene and 2 sisters: Debra and Mary; son Anthony Jr. and 4 daughters Vicki, Lori, Kim, and Cindy. Tony was also blessed with 10 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren.

Tony’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 @11 am at First Christian Church – Disciples at Wildwood 6900 Co Rd 468, Wildwood, FL 34785.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org/

Cremation has taken place with Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL.

