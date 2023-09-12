Richard “Bub” Brainard, 87, of The Villages, FL, beloved husband of Joan (Sapotta) Brainard of 68 years, passed away on August 27, 2003 at Freedom Pointe Rehab Center.

He was born in Higganum, CT on June 19, 1936, son of the late Walter and Emily Brainard. Bub was employed with United Technologies for 35 years. He served with The Connecticut National Guard. After retiring in 1999, Bub and Joan moved to The Villages and greatly enjoyed living there for 24 years. Bub, in his early years, enjoyed outdoor sports, hunting, fishing and playing softball for 45 years. After retiring to FL, he enjoyed golf, Friday night card games and traveling. He was a lifelong Yankees Fan.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Linda Willmore and her husband John of Portland, CT, Susan Grimaldi and her husband Peter of Glendale, CA, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Brainard of New London, his grandchildren, Christopher Brainard, Jessica Poulin, Rachel Brainard and her husband Gabriel, Danielle Biega and her husband James and great-grandson Caden Brainard. He is predeceased by his son, Richard M. Brainard, grandson, Ryan Poulin, sister, Marie Stack and husband Ed, and sisters-in-law, Doris Nolan and husband William and Marjorie Sandor and husband Paul.

His funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday the 16th at St. Mary Church, 51 Freestone Avenue, Portland. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Portland. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Church, Portland, CT.