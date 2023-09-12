Stanley Chester Czenis of The Villages, Florida, previously from Mercerville, New Jersey passed away on September 8, 2023 at the age of 90. He was born on April 10, 1933 in Trenton, New Jersey.

He received his undergraduate degree from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA, and his Master’s degree from Trenton State College (now known as College of New Jersey) Ewing, NJ.

He was in the Army, stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. He played basketball and soccer for the Army during his tenure.

After the Army, he started his teaching career at Admiral Farragut Academy School in Pine Beach N.J. until he became an AP Biology Teacher at Hightstown High School in Hightstown, N.J. During his tenure, he enjoyed several years coaching the HS basketball and soccer teams. He eventually found his niche starting the golf team. While he coached many outstanding golf teams and talented golfers, he was exceptionally proud of the 1982 varsity golf team being undefeated with a record of 21-0 and the CVC champs for 1982. That was the first golf team to be inducted to the Hightstown HS Athletic Hall of Fame. With over 300 wins in his 29-year coaching career, he was inducted into the 1995 Hightstown HS Athletic Hall of Fame.

He was musically talented, playing various instruments his entire life. He played the accordion and led The Starliters, the popular occasion band known throughout the Trenton area in the 1970s. He continued to play the piano and keyboard throughout his life and loved entertaining his family and friends with his music. His fast-paced polkas were a favorite.

In addition to music, Stan was passionate about golf. He was the President of the Trenton District Golf Association. He was a member of Peddie Golf Course, East Windsor, NJ most of his adult life, until he moved to The Villages, Fl in 2015.

He was an exceptional athlete throughout his life having been inducted into the Trenton District Softball hall of Fame, the recipient of scholarships and various awards. Most recently he’s won medals from competing in the Senior Games in the Villages.

If he wasn’t on the golf course, he enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed family vacations and cheering on his grandchildren when they were involved with sports and musical events.

Living in The Villages, he was highly regarded as an exceptional golfer and table tennis player. He spoke highly of the friends he made and enjoyed their competition and camaraderie.

He is preceded in death by Theresa Czenis, his wife of 57 years, his parents, Alexander and Annastasia Czenis, his brother Alexander Czenis, and his sister Helen Czaplicki-Cantermessner.

He is survived by Jane Bentley, his wife, his three children Deborah (John) Casperson, Kathleen Gaskill, and Kenneth (Amy Gallella) Czenis, and his grandchildren, Jon, Jeff, Kevin, Nicole, Sarah, and Evan, and his nephews Chet (and Jayne) Czaplicki and Greg (Linda) Czenis.

The family would like to thank Brother’s Keeper and Compassionate Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they showed our loved one in their final days.

Interment will be held at a later date in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to Compassionate Hospice Compassionate Care Hospice Of Lake And Sumter Inc is 304 Lagrande Blvd, The Villages, Florida or the Youth NJ Golf Foundation www.njgolffoundation.org

Greatly loved, deeply missed. Your memory is a treasure we will hold in our hearts.