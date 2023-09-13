Lois Ann Platt, 85, of The Villages, FL transitioned on September 9, 2023.

Lois was born in Paterson, NJ, to parents, Fred Paul Platt and Catherine Erlewein Platt on May 4, 1938. She was formally educated in Paterson, NJ school system and graduated from Martland School of Nursing Class of 1969. She worked as an RN for UMDNJ for 25 years as an Associate Director of Nursing of Intensive Care NICU. During her time here in The Villages, she was a member of the VIP Club, Bowling team, MIRA Mesa, as well as a devoted member of the Woman’s Club of St. Timothys Catholic Church.

Lois is preceded in death by her sisters; Mary Klikier, Elizabeth West, Norma Hargroves and brothers; Fred, John, and Paul Platt. She leaves to cherish her memories her sisters, Irene Platt, Dorothy Favre, Catherine Spence, and Helen Ryan, along with several nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church on Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lakes, FL at 8:30 AM. Burial will follow in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.