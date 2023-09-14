Barbara Ann Tripaldi, 76, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2023. She was born Tuesday, July 1, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY to Frederick and Mary (nee Romano) Caccavale.

She was a loving wife, mother and nana B.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Fred Caccavale, Frances Grasso, and Giovanna Cosentino. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Carlo A. Tripaldi; sons: Thomas (Dawn) Tripaldi and Michael (Michelle) Tripaldi; granddaughter, Gianna Tripaldi; grandson, Michael Tripaldi and her loving canine companion, Ruby.

There will be a family gathering and viewing from 2-3 pm Friday, September 15, 2023; followed by a Celebration of Life Prayer Service at 3 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 3478