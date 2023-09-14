84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 14, 2023
type here...

Barbara Ann Tripaldi

By Staff Report
Barbara Ann Tripaldi
Barbara Ann Tripaldi

Barbara Ann Tripaldi, 76, of The Villages, FL passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2023. She was born Tuesday, July 1, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY to Frederick and Mary (nee Romano) Caccavale.

She was a loving wife, mother and nana B.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Fred Caccavale, Frances Grasso, and Giovanna Cosentino. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Carlo A. Tripaldi; sons: Thomas (Dawn) Tripaldi and Michael (Michelle) Tripaldi; granddaughter, Gianna Tripaldi; grandson, Michael Tripaldi and her loving canine companion, Ruby.

There will be a family gathering and viewing from 2-3 pm Friday, September 15, 2023; followed by a Celebration of Life Prayer Service at 3 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Chapel 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 3478

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Repeal the rule against stone!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident urges officials to repeal the rule against stone landscaping at patio villas. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will we be able to continue to afford to live in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident wonders if it will continue to be affordable to live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Problem with water dispensers at golf courses

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a problem with water dispensers at the golf courses.

Widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix traffic woes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident argues that widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix the traffic woes.

Reader wonders ‘Where the beef?’ when it comes to Biden impeachment inquiry

A reader is wondering “Where the beef?” when it comes to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Photos