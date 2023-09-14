Richard Leo DuShane

Richard Leo (Dick) DuShane, 82, passed away in his home in The Villages, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He and his wife Nancy have resided in The Villages for the last 23 years.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Nancy, and his children: Mark (Janie) DuShane, Stephanie (Steve) Thomas, Matthew (Cheri) DuShane, Christopher DuShane and Ryan (Rosie) Brubaker. He was very proud of his many grandchildren: Hannah DuShane, Ben (Dani) DuShane, Elisabeth DuShane, Christine (Brett) Brideau, James Thomas, Harmon DuShane, Harry DuShane, Haley DuShane, Taylor DuShane, Avery DuShane, Ella DuShane, Cadence Brubaker, Dale Brubaker, Adam Brubaker, Joshua Brubaker, and great grandchild Irene Brideau. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Cheryl DuShane, brother Greg DuShane, and sister Laurie (Don) Pfundt. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Tracey (Greg) DuShane.

Born in Flint, Michigan to Don and Barbara (Wallace) DuShane, after high school Richard enlisted in the United State Marine Corps. He served his country with distinction in Vietnam. His military service included being awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for valor among many other accommodations. Thereafter, Richard served for many years in the U.S. Army Reserve and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major while training recruits as a drill sergeant.

Richard retired from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) in Flint, Michigan as the Director of Operations. In his almost forty years, he was responsible for the oversight of many areas including the construction of a new 70,000 square foot multi-purpose recreation center. Upon moving to Florida, he became a member of VFW Post 8083 in Belleview, Florida where he served as Captain of the Honor Guard. An avid modeler and published poet, Richard also enjoyed playing golf with Nancy and their close friends.

Services will be held at St. Timothy’s with a burial to follow on Thursday, September 14, 2023 beginning at 8:30AM. He will be laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with military honors.