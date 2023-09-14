84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 14, 2023
type here...

Richard Leo DuShane

By Staff Report

Richard Leo (Dick) DuShane, 82, passed away in his home in The Villages, Florida on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He and his wife Nancy have resided in The Villages for the last 23 years.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Nancy, and his children: Mark (Janie) DuShane, Stephanie (Steve) Thomas, Matthew (Cheri) DuShane, Christopher DuShane and Ryan (Rosie) Brubaker. He was very proud of his many grandchildren: Hannah DuShane, Ben (Dani) DuShane, Elisabeth DuShane, Christine (Brett) Brideau, James Thomas, Harmon DuShane, Harry DuShane, Haley DuShane, Taylor DuShane, Avery DuShane, Ella DuShane, Cadence Brubaker, Dale Brubaker, Adam Brubaker, Joshua Brubaker, and great grandchild Irene Brideau. Additionally, he is survived by his sister Cheryl DuShane, brother Greg DuShane, and sister Laurie (Don) Pfundt. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Tracey (Greg) DuShane.

Born in Flint, Michigan to Don and Barbara (Wallace) DuShane, after high school Richard enlisted in the United State Marine Corps. He served his country with distinction in Vietnam. His military service included being awarded a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for valor among many other accommodations. Thereafter, Richard served for many years in the U.S. Army Reserve and attained the rank of Command Sergeant Major while training recruits as a drill sergeant.

Richard retired from Kettering University (formerly General Motors Institute) in Flint, Michigan as the Director of Operations. In his almost forty years, he was responsible for the oversight of many areas including the construction of a new 70,000 square foot multi-purpose recreation center. Upon moving to Florida, he became a member of VFW Post 8083 in Belleview, Florida where he served as Captain of the Honor Guard. An avid modeler and published poet, Richard also enjoyed playing golf with Nancy and their close friends.

Services will be held at St. Timothy’s with a burial to follow on Thursday, September 14, 2023 beginning at 8:30AM. He will be laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with military honors.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Repeal the rule against stone!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident urges officials to repeal the rule against stone landscaping at patio villas. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Will we be able to continue to afford to live in The Villages?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident wonders if it will continue to be affordable to live in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Problem with water dispensers at golf courses

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes a problem with water dispensers at the golf courses.

Widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix traffic woes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda North resident argues that widening Morse Boulevard won’t fix the traffic woes.

Reader wonders ‘Where the beef?’ when it comes to Biden impeachment inquiry

A reader is wondering “Where the beef?” when it comes to the GOP’s impeachment inquiry of President Biden.

Photos