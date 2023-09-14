Villager who had ‘a few beers’ arrested after driving very slowly on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

Villager who had “a few beers” was arrested after driving very slowly on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Karen Lee Saunders, 57, of the Village of Santo Domingo, was driving a car at 2:40 a.m. Saturday at “a very slow rate of speed with no visible lights on the rear of the vehicle,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466A.

While the officer was speaking with Saunders, he “could detect the odor of alcohol emanating from the vehicle, made stronger while she was speaking,” the report said. The officer asked Saunders if she’d been drinking. She admitted she had consumed “a few beers.”

Saunders’ poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the officer to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided breath samples that registered .152 and .148 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.