Friday, September 15, 2023
By Staff Report
Katheryn Frey of The Villages passed away Sunday morning September 10th at home.

She is survived by her husband Donald, her son Brian (wife Karen Seymour) and grandson Ryan, her daughter Jennifer Morris, her sister Jean Etten, and her brother Terry Pizinger.

Katheryn was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a very private individual with a big heart and high standards and will be dearly missed by her family.

Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, FL.

