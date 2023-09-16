Melinda Lee Gomolka, 84, went home to be with the lord on August 15, 2023 at Cornerstone Hospice.

Melinda was the eldest of her four sisters and was born in Shelbyville, Tennesse on December 24th of 1938 to the late John Marshall Hall and the late Mary Adcock Cunnigham.

She was formally educated in Shelbyville, TN and graduated from Shelbyville High School.

During her formative working years she was an administrative assistant in the manufacturing business.

Melinda leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 9 years, Walter Gomolka; loving sons, Robert (Rebecca) Morrison and Todd (Vanessa) Morrison, Dean (Zou Zou) Gomolka, Aaron ( Maggi) Gomolka, and daughter Lori (Tom) Colitti; 9 grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley (Jim), Donna (Bob), and Maggi and a host of nieces nephews and friends. Especially her dear friend Aggie.

Melinda during her spare time was an avid golfer and loved to dance with her love Walter in The Village squares.

In lieu of flowers mass cards can be sent to St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Church.