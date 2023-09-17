88.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By Staff Report
Karen Louise Coll of The Villages, FL, died Friday, 8 September 2023, after a short illness.

Born in Lawton, OK, she retired from over 30 years of government service with the Army Research Institute at Fort Monroe, VA, and Orlando, FL. But it isn’t Karen’s government service that defined her. Her positive and sometimes stubborn outlook, her contributions to her country (she was an Army veteran) and her community (particularly in The Villages) meant the most to her. This was evidenced when Karen was in hospice. A nurse there said she’d never seen so many visitors come and go for one person. Even when her pain was being managed, she had a smile and an “I love you” for each of them. She was wrapped in love by her tennis friends, her softball ladies, and other close friends too numerous to list. And no one could entertain with food and fellowship better than Karen. That and her friendship will always be cherished.

Yes, she left behind a grieving family who must learn to survive without her; her daughter Jessica F. Coll of Leesburg, FL, who must adjust to a new normal; then her siblings, Robert M. Hamilton Jr. of Bribie Island, Australia, Candace A. Hamilton of Aiken, SC, Roger M. Hamilton of Mount Dora FL and Jeffrey S. Hamilton of Duluth GA. Her parents, Joan and Bob Hamilton, and her brother, Teddy Hamilton, preceded her in death. All of Karen’s direct family (except her naturalized mother) served in the United States Army.

Karen and her daughter Jessica have specific plans for helping us all through the grieving process. We will honor their wishes in the near future. Don’t forget to share funny stories and impressions of Karen for everyone to reflect on.

