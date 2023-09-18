Our beautiful mother Ann. A. Perry 91, was called to eternal rest on August 17, 2023 at home with her daughter at her bedside. Ann was born March 3, 1932 in Ludlow, MA to the late Manuel Augusto and Joaquina (Morgardo) Augusto, immigrants of Portugal. Ann attended Ludlow schools.

Ann is predeceased by her husband Lawrence (Bud) who died in 2015, her sister Diane Dominique, her brothers Joseph and Ralph Augusto and her eldest son Michael Perry who died in 2022.

In the 1980’s Ann and her husband owned and operated Larry Perry Sales, a restaurant equipment company in Springfield for 20+ years.

In 2003, they retired to The Villages, FL, where they enjoyed many happy years living close to their sons, brother. Ann and Larry were longtime parishioners of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Our Mother was devoted to her faith. Many prayers were answered as a result of her devotion to St. Jude. Ann was an avid golfer. A proud moment she loved to share was a Hole-in-One at the Nancy Lopez CC in FL. She was awarded a wind chime presented by professional golfer Nancy Lopez.

Our devoted Mother leaves behind her son Joseph Perry & wife Susan of FL, daughter Donna Shibley & husband Joseph of Westfield, son Anthony & wife Karen of FL, daughter-in-law Donna (Michael) Perry of SC, brother, Robert Augusto of FL and sister-in-law Janet Kurtz & husband Patrick of FL.

Grandchildren: Jennifer, Anthony, Michael Jr. Amber, Justin, Kayla, Paul and Mia. Great Grandchildren: Paige, Logan, Paisley, Hudson, Makenna, Callie, Vinny, Luca and Sloan.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield, FL on September 28th at 10:00AM followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery.

In honor of Ann’s lifetime devotion to St Jude, please consider a donation in her memory to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Mail donations to St Jude Hospital 501 St Jude Pl, Mempis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.