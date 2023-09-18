The Villages – Dominic Joseph Aiello passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26th at the age of 88, in The Villages, Florida, where he lived with his loving wife, Kate.

Dom was born in Springfield, Illinois on July 18, 1935, the first of two sons to Phillip and Adella (n?e Rimkus) Aiello. He attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Cathedral Boys High School where he starred in football, basketball, and baseball. In 1957, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Dreux Airbase, France, where he played baseball and basketball for the base team, traveling all over Europe. After being discharged in 1961, he moved to Carbondale and attended Southern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelor and Master degrees in Education.

Dom enjoyed a 40-year career as an educator in the Mehlville School District in St. Louis, Missouri. He spent time with his fellow educators playing co-ed softball, bowling in the Thursday night league, and organizing staff prayer breakfasts. Later in life, Dom relished running into former coworkers and students; always remembering names and often recalling specific stories. Even in his absence, it became a constant occurrence to have one of his former students see our last name, grin beamingly, and exclaim, “Aiello? Hey, I had a teacher/coach/principal named Dom Aiello…”

Outside of work, Dom was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on the council, Sunday School Superintendent, and Luther League youth group sponsor. He religiously donated blood through the American Red Cross, volunteered for summer camps, school picnics, and of course, he coached sports for all three of his children. Dom was a fervent supporter of all youth sports as an official and coach, serving as Umpire-In-Chief for the Mehlville Khoury League and umpiring hundreds of semi-pro and collegiate (Big Eight Conference) baseball games. As Mehlville’s head volleyball coach for both girls and boys, he was a pioneer in the expansion of boys’ volleyball, eventually coaching Missouri’s first state championship team in 1988.

Dom & Kate moved to The Villages, Florida in 2003, where Dom maintained an active lifestyle well into his 80’s playing golf, tennis, softball, pinochle, picking oranges, retrieving the newspaper for his neighbors, dancing on the square, and cruising on the high seas! He is remembered for his deep Christian faith, silly sense of humor, love of his family, and passion for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Dom is preceded in death by his parents, Phillip Aiello, Adella Libby, and step-father Otto Libby.

Dom is survived by his wife, Kate Aiello (n?e Kathy Sparacio), his brother, Michael Aiello (Mary Lou), half-sister, Mary Armstrong (Mike); three children, Shawn Biese (Chuck), David Aiello (Janis), Shad Aiello (Susan); first wife Gloria Besterfield (n?e Bollmann); seven grandchildren, Ryan Biese (Ann), Garret Biese (Cora), Sarah Haar (Keith), Lauren Aiello, Katie Aiello, Carolyn Aiello, Elizabeth Aiello; three great-grandchildren, Dabney, Thornwell, and Charlotte Biese; and many nephews and nieces.

On Thursday, October 12th, from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm, a visitation with the family will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. in St. Louis.

On Friday, October 13th, beginning at 11:00 am, a visitation with the family will be held at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. in St. Louis, followed immediately by a memorial service at Kutis at 12:00 pm, and then a procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for a Committal Ceremony which begins at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dom’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.